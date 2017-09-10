HURRICANE IRMA: News and information Latest News | Live Streaming Coverage From Miami 

Air Force Pilot Fatally Injured in Nevada Range Crash

Filed Under: Eric Schultz, Las Vegas news, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada Test and Training Range, pilot killed
A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon takes off from Nellis Air Force Base while participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force Experiment 2006 (JEFX 06) April 25, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. JEFX is a biannual test of new systems and technologies by every branch of the military in an attempt to speed their introduction into the modern battlefield. This year's tests involve about 1,400 personnel from the U.S., Great Britain, Canada and Australia studying new technologies during mock combat over the Nevada desert and center on finding better ways to communicate critical information between armed forces. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
file photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. Air Force pilot has died of injuries suffered in an aircraft crash at a training range about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada, base officials said.

A brief statement released Friday by Nellis officials said the crash that killed Lt. Col. Eric Schultz occurred during a training flight Tuesday evening at the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The statement didn’t provide a hometown or age for Schultz or details on the crash, but it said the aircraft was assigned to the Air Force Materiel Command.

The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, reported that Schultz was a 1991 graduate of Annapolis (Maryland) high school and his parents, Linda and Larry Schultz, live in Annapolis.

The Materiel Command’s website says it conducts researches and tests weapons systems.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that a 99th Air Base Wing spokeswoman, Maj. Christina Sukach, said the type of aircraft is classified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen