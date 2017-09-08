Nevada Inmate Recaptured After Walking Away From Job

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prison officials say they’ve recaptured an inmate who walked away from landscaping work duty in downtown Carson City days earlier.
The Nevada Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Michael Ariola was arrested without incident Thursday night at a Reno motel.
He’s now back at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.
Authorities started searching for the minimum-security inmate when he disappeared Wednesday morning while working with a landscaping crew near the Department of Motor Vehicles facility in Carson City.
Ariola came from Pershing County last month and was housed at the Stewart Conservation Camp in south Carson City.
He was serving a prison sentence of up to six years for a stolen property possession conviction.