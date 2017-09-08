Clark County Superintendent Announces He Will Retire in June

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County School District’s superintendent has announced he will be retiring as soon as his contract expires after five years in the position.
Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said during a Thursday news conference he will use his remaining time to address problems and confront problem-makers “head on, without holding back” as the school district faces a budget shortfall estimated between $50 million and $60 million. According to Skorkowsky, he made the decision independently.
He says he made the announcement early so the Board of Trustees can have ample time to look for a replacement.
Skorokowsky’s contract expires at the end of June 2018.