Clark County Superintendent Announces He Will Retire in June

Filed Under: clark county school district, Las Vegas news, Pat Skorkowsky, superintendent retires
Clark County School Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky (kxnt photo illustration)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County School District’s superintendent has announced he will be retiring as soon as his contract expires after five years in the position.

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said during a Thursday news conference he will use his remaining time to address problems and confront problem-makers “head on, without holding back” as the school district faces a budget shortfall estimated between $50 million and $60 million. According to Skorkowsky, he made the decision independently.

He says he made the announcement early so the Board of Trustees can have ample time to look for a replacement.

Skorokowsky’s contract expires at the end of June 2018.

