Charges Filed Against Parents Of Child Who Shot Himself

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Thursday, Clark County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Ronald and Kimberly Whitis in the death of their of their son, who died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mr. Whitis is charged with one count of Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment with Substantial Bodily Harm and one count of Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment. Mrs. Whitis is charged with one count of Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment. The Criminal Complaint charges that on August 1, 2017, the Whitis’ left one of their guns unsecured in a downstairs bedroom and their four year old son gained access to it when nobody else was in the room.
“These types of cases are so tragic and charging the parents with a crime is one of the most difficult decisions we, as prosecutors, have to make,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. “Gun safety is a paramount concern, especially when children are in the home. This very sad event is a reminder to us all to never take for granted the importance of properly securing guns and ensuring that children are unable to get ahold of one.”
Mr. and Mrs. Whitis are scheduled to be arraigned on October 5, 2017 at 8 a.m.