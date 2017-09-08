Appreciation Day Festival For Military And Veterans This Weekend

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (KXNT) – Craig Ranch Regional Park will be the site of a community extravaganza this Saturday, September 9, honoring our valley’s service members, veterans and first responders. Officials from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases are celebrating the sacrifices and dedication of the men and women who serve our city and country. There will be food, music, vendors and lots of good vibes.
As part of the “Thank You Celebration,” free lunch will also be provided to all attendees with a valid first responder, military or veteran identification.
A special “Welcome Home” tribute will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. Also Vietnam veterans will be presented with 50th anniversary commemorative coins.
The free Appreciation Day event also has a stacked music lineup, including:
-Rob Garrett, America’s most popular Neil Diamond tribute act.
-Mama’s Wranglers, a Las Vegas based group that sings in four-part harmonies, clogs and plays a variety of instruments.
-Mr. Entertainment Phil Flowers, who after the September 11 terrorist attacks wrote “Standing Tall,” a stirring song dedicated to the victims. Flowers’ performance September 9 was dedicated to the people in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.
-Sons of Soul, featuring an eclectic mix of contemporary R&B and funk favorites.
-Gregg Austin’s M-Town & More, showcasing classic Motown sounds.
This family event is free and open to the public. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Craig Ranch Regional Park, located at 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas.