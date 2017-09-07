HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Vegas Man Cashes In After Club Snack Leads To Surgery

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY SAMMY KETZ Surgeons operate on a patient at the Ibn Bitar Hospital for Cardiac Surgery in Baghdad on July 9, 2011. It will be three years before doctors in Iraq can perform heart surgery on infants, doctors say, in a country where birth defects are high due to marriage within extended families. AFP PHOTO/ALI AL-SAADI (Photo credit should read ALI AL-SAADI/AFP/Getty Images)
File photo of doctors performing surgery. (credit: ALI AL-SAADI/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man is nearly $2 million richer after a snack in a country club landed him in the hospital.

Ronald Wood was attending a regular member-guest golf tournament and cocktail party at Canyon Gate Country Club in 2014 when he ate some bacon-wrapped scallops.

He was hospitalized several days later for extreme abdominal pain. Tests revealed his large intestine had ruptured and his discomfort stemmed from a massive infection.

A surgeon found an inch-long broken toothpick in Wood’s abdominal cavity.

A foot of Wood’s colon was removed, along with his gall bladder. He was also treated for a serious liver infection.

Wood was awarded $1.95 million by a jury.

A lawyer for the country club was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

 

