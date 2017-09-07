Vegas Man Cashes In After Club Snack Leads To Surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man is nearly $2 million richer after a snack in a country club landed him in the hospital.
Ronald Wood was attending a regular member-guest golf tournament and cocktail party at Canyon Gate Country Club in 2014 when he ate some bacon-wrapped scallops.
He was hospitalized several days later for extreme abdominal pain. Tests revealed his large intestine had ruptured and his discomfort stemmed from a massive infection.
A surgeon found an inch-long broken toothpick in Wood’s abdominal cavity.
A foot of Wood’s colon was removed, along with his gall bladder. He was also treated for a serious liver infection.
Wood was awarded $1.95 million by a jury.
A lawyer for the country club was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
