US Air Force: 2 A-10 Planes Crash Outside Vegas; Pilots Eject

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says the pilots of two A-10 attack planes ejected safely after the aircraft crashed in an area northwest of Las Vegas.
Officials with the Nellis Air Force Base in a statement say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in a military training area known as the Nevada Test and Training Range.
Both pilots are being evaluated at a medical center at the base. Officials did not immediately release their conditions.
Officials say the aircraft were on a routine training mission when the crash happened. They say the cause of the crash is unknown.