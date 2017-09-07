Two Alarm Fire In Shopping Center Under Investigation

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A fire that gutted a lounge in the Bonanza Nellis Shopping Center early Thursday morning is under investigation. One business was destroyed, another had moderate damage.

A Las Vegas Metro Police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from a large building on the corner of N. Nellis Boulevard and E. Bonanza Road at 3:58 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy black smoke was showing from the roof of a large commercial building. Most of the fire was found in the attic area of Regan Lounge, located at 5067 E. Bonanza Road. The fire was burning thru the attic extending to a dental office next door. But firefighters were able to stop it before it did much damage to the dental office. It took fire crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire gutted the lounge and burned a large hole in the roof. The dental office had moderate damage. Total damage for the incident is estimated at $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The manager of the lounge told fire investigators that she closed the lounge around 2:00 a.m. and did the usual clean up. She said she walked around looking for any problems, but couldn’t find any. She said she left around 2:30.

Firefighters from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fought the fire. There were no injuries to any responders.

The lounge was recently profiled on the TV Show “Bar Rescue” which aired last July. The program centers on a bar/lounge that has a makeover to attract new business. The actual makeover happened in February, 2017 according to the TV show’s webpage.