More Construction Work In Las Vegas Continues

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the north bound Interstate 15 off ramp to east bound Charleston Boulevard from 7 p.m., September 7, until 6 a.m., September 8, in downtown Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed for lane re-striping as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 3.7 mile ling widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground last year. The preferred detour is the westbound Charleston Boulevard ramp to the Iron Horse Court loop, turning south bound on Grand Central Parkway to access Charleston Boulevard.
Drivers as always should use caution through any cone zone, watch for construction signs and workers, and take alternate routes if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone and tablet appa available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).
There will also be a closure of the “Spaghetti Bowl” ramp this weekend.
NDOT will also be closing the north bound U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 15 north bound ramp in downtown Las Vegas from midnight, Friday, September 8, until 5 a.m., Monday, September 11. The temporary closure is needed to mill and pave overlay the ramp, install new barrier railing, and restripe the lanes as part of Project Neon.