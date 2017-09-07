Man Arrested For Allegedly Starting Reno Hotel Fires

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno Fire Department has arrested a man suspected of starting two fires at a hotel and casino.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged two counts of first-degree arson. Fire Marshal Tray Palmer says firefighters found a fire inside a supply closet on the third floor of the Peppermill Hotel and Casino on Tuesday. The first three floors were evacuated as six engines, one rescue and multiple support groups responded to the fire.
According to Palmer, one person required treatment for smoke inhalation. A second, smaller fire also broke out in a different tower.
The suspect was detained by Peppermill security. Officials found evidence leading to the man’s arrest.