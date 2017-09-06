HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Henderson Gives Green Thumb For Recreational Pot Business

Filed Under: City Council, Henderson, Las Vegas, marijuana, recreational
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas suburb is now getting into the recreational marijuana business, months after the state of Nevada began sales.

The Henderson City Council voted Tuesday to establish retail marijuana regulations and licenses.

Sales could begin as soon as October.

The suburb had put a moratorium on recreational marijuana after voters approved it last year.

The law went into effect in January and sales across the state began in July, though officials are still working through the regulatory framework for distribution.

Henderson’s seven-month moratorium on recreational marijuana is expiring on Thursday. The city already has medical marijuana facilities.

An analyst said Henderson could reap more than $80 million in retail marijuana tax revenue by the year 2021.

 

