HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Health District Launches New Get Healthy Website

Filed Under: Chief Health Officer, Clark County, Dr Joe Iser, Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, southern nevada health district, Southern Nevadans
File photo of a person navigating their browser to the Twitter homepage. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
A picture taken on October 23, 2012 shows the screen of a blackberry phone featuring a page with the adress of the micro-blogging site Twitter website. AFP PHOTO FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
File photo of a person navigating their browser to the Twitter homepage. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With the click of a keyboard or the swipe of a mobile screen, Southern Nevadans now have access to more healthy tips and programs right at their fingertips. The Southern Nevada Health District announced it has launched a newly redesigned http://www.GetHealthyClarkCounty.org website with new and updated information. The result is an interactive, mobile responsive site that offers improved features to Clark County residents and visitors looking for information and programs to improve their health.

New and enhanced functions include an upgraded search feature for locating the Smoke-Free Meeting Directory offered on the site, and Place to Play, which is a section that lists the public parks and their amenities in Clark County, Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas, and organizes them by ZIP Code. In addition to new items, popular features remain including Neon to Nature, in a new and improved format to help trail seekers identify the perfect hike for their level of skill or the amenities they need.

“The Get Healthy website has always offered a wealth of information and resources to the public,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “This enhanced site makes these resources even more accessible, provides additional tools and programs, all in a format designed with our public and community partners in mind.”

In addition to the website and online programs, the Get Healthy initiative includes a companion Spanish website, Viva Saludable, Facebook (Facebook.com/GetHealthyClarkCounty) and Twitter (@GetHealthyCC) platforms. Mobile apps include Neon to Nature, Half My Plate, Walk Around Nevada, Sugar Savvy Beverage, and SNAP Cooking and can be found at SNHD.info/apps.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen