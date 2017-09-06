HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

FAA Clears Raiders’ Plan For Las Vegas Stadium

Filed Under: Clark County, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Nevada, Football, Las Vegas, Oakland Raiders, Sports
Concept art

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has determined that the Oakland Raiders’ proposed stadium in Las Vegas would not be a hazard to aircraft.

The federal agency’s decision announced Tuesday clears the way for officials in Nevada’s Clark County to consider approving construction permits.

County officials are expected to consider zoning permits at a Wednesday meeting.

The FAA last month issued a notice requesting public comments on the proposed 65,000-seat stadium. It later cut the five-week public comment period by three weeks. The change allowed the $1.9 billion project to stay on schedule.

The agency’s review of the project concerned the stadium’s proposed 225-foot height.

The Raiders want to play in Las Vegas in 2020. Their ambitious construction timeline for the partly tax-funded stadium calls for some site work to begin by December.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen