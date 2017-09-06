City Recognized Fire Crew That Saved 4-Year Olds Life

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas City Council recognized the heroic efforts of a Las Vegas Fire and Rescue team that saved a four-year-old who was trapped inside a burning home in July at the Wednesday City Council meeting.

The Council also recognized a police officer who helped end a potentially dangerous situation. He was honored as Citizen of the Month.

On July 21, Engine 47 was dispatched to a house fire in Ward 2 with reports of a four year old girl trapped inside. Firefighters arrived on scene and began searching the home despite intense heat and visibility near zero due to heavy, thick smoke. The firefighters would not be deterred and, after several attempts, finally located the little girl behind a door. She was unresponsive, but Engine 47’s team was able to quickly get her to a waiting ambulance. The Emergency Medical Services team inside the ambulance rendered life saving treatment to the child as she was raced to the hospital. She is making a full recovery.

The firefighters and emergency medical services supervisor that responded to the fire were honored for their bravery and commitment to safeguarding the community by Ward 2 Councilman Steven G. Seroka.

In addition, Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore recognized Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jeffrey Burr as the Citizen of the Month. Officer Burr has been with Metro Police since 2009 and has trained many officers now serving in Ward 6 and across the city. He also responded to a Ward 6 shopping center July 21 where he encountered a dangerous situation that led to an officer involved shooting. Officer Burr gave first aid at the scene and ensured that residents were not harmed.

Finally, the City Council recognized a team of city employees for their work in addressing citizen complaints.