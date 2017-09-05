HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Nevada Officials Decry Trump’s Decision To Phase-Out DACA

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Hundreds of immigration advocates and supporters attend a rally and march to Trump Tower in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program also known as DACA on August 30, 2017 in New York City. Immigrants and advocates across the country are waiting to hear President Donald Trump's decision on whether he will keep DACA which allows young people who immigrated to the U.S. as children to temporarily escape deportation and receive other benefits, started under President Barack Obama in 2012. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are decrying President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke the program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Trump is giving Congress six months to find a legislative solution. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the changes Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen says he is disappointed with the Trump administration’s decision to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly referred to as DACA.  The Democrat says the administration continues to show its “only goal is to foster anti-immigrant and divisive rhetoric.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto described those affected by the decision as “productive, taxpaying, and patriotic aspiring Americans.” She says the decision affecting so-called dreamers is guided by “xenophobia and myths,” not sound policy.

 

