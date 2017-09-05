Local Hispanic Group Decries President’s Decision To End DACA

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In Nevada, 13,070 young adults who have thrived here and helped grow the state’s economy with protection from deportation and a work permit under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), had their dreams shattered Tuesday after the Trump administration announced plans to phase out the program that has strong bipartisan support across the nation. The president will begin phasing out the program in six months to let Congress decide in the mean time whether and how to protect 800,000 young Americans who were brought to the U.S. as children without documents.

Mi Familia Vota Nevada State Director Alicia Contreras criticized the administration’s action and called on Congress to pass the DREAM Act to provide protections for DACA recipients and others. Losing DACA program participants could cost Nevada’s GDP almost $604 million.

“It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge how deeply disappointing and tragic this day is for our community, a day in which the U.S. turned its back on our immigrant youths,” said Contreras. “The administration is being mean spirited, taking this action in response to bullying tactics led by Texas, a state which has increased pressure on the immigrant community even as it struggles to deal with Hurricane Harvey clean up. There are about 124,300 DACA recipients in Texas alone,” Contreras said.

“This is a cruel way to treat the 800,000 people in the program across the nation who went to college, served the military, started their own businesses, bought homes and started families because of DACA. People with DACA make our country and communities stronger. In good faith, immigrant youth trusted that our government appreciate the contributions they make every day, but now they have been left exposed and betrayed,” Contreras continued. People of conscience will never forget this day. Our values were fundamentally betrayed by the president and the Republican Party that had the opportunity to prevent this attack. Through this action they have jeopardized the U.S. economy and our moral standing in the world,” she said.

“As a community, we must demand the immediate passage of a strong DREAM Act of 2017, which already has bipartisan support. As voters, we must demand more from our lawmakers, beyond mere statements and tweets of support. We need action,” said Contreras.