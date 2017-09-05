HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

City Seeks Help In Burglary And Credit Card Fraud Investigation

Filed Under: Cashman Field, Centennial Hills YMCA, crime, Department of Public Safety, Deputy City Marshals, Durango Hills YMCA, Fraud, Las Vegas
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 25: Visa credit cards are arranged on a desk February 25, 2008 in San Francisco, California. Visa Inc. is hoping that its initial public offering could raise up to $19 billion and becoming the largest IPO in U.S. history. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – City of Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals are asking for the public’s help in identifying some alleged bad guys in connection with an ongoing auto burglary and credit card fraud investigation.

The first auto burglary happened at Cashman Field July 29, and credit cards taken from the car were later used at multiple locations, including the Durango Hills YMCA. The second car burglary happened at the Centennial Hills YMCA on August 7, and once again stolen credit cards were used for fraudulent transactions.

A royal blue Ford sedan, possibly with Massachusetts license plates, may be involved in the crimes.

If anyone has any information on these crimes you’re encouraged to contact the city’s Department of Public Safety at 702-303-0938 or email bgoldyn@lasvegasnevada.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen