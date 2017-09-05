City Seeks Help In Burglary And Credit Card Fraud Investigation

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – City of Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals are asking for the public’s help in identifying some alleged bad guys in connection with an ongoing auto burglary and credit card fraud investigation.
The first auto burglary happened at Cashman Field July 29, and credit cards taken from the car were later used at multiple locations, including the Durango Hills YMCA. The second car burglary happened at the Centennial Hills YMCA on August 7, and once again stolen credit cards were used for fraudulent transactions.
A royal blue Ford sedan, possibly with Massachusetts license plates, may be involved in the crimes.
If anyone has any information on these crimes you’re encouraged to contact the city’s Department of Public Safety at 702-303-0938 or email bgoldyn@lasvegasnevada.gov.