HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

California Woman Believed Kidnapped By Ex Is Found In Nevada

Filed Under: Arizona, California, Henderson, Henderson Officer Rod Pena, Joseph Hetzel, phoenix, Railroad Pass Hotel, Solvang, Virginia Paris
File photo of handcuffs.(Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)
File photo of handcuffs.(photo credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)
File photo of handcuffs.(Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police say a California woman believed kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend has been found at a Las Vegas-area casino-hotel near the Arizona border.

Henderson Officer Rod Pena says security at the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino reported that Virginia Paris approached guards late Monday and told them she had been abducted.

The 55-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear if she is injured.

The suspect, 52-year-old Joseph Hetzel, is still at large.

Investigators believe Hetzel kidnapped Paris in Solvang, California, on Friday and drove away in her black Chrysler sedan.

They were seen Sunday near Phoenix, where Paris approached a customer for help at a coffee shop. Investigators say Hetzel saw the exchange, grabbed Paris and dragged her away.

Paris previously obtained a restraining order against Hetzel.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen