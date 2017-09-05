Best Football Bars In Las Vegas

By Sharon Damon

Game day is a time to unwind, relax and maybe even get a little wild as you cheer on your favorite team with friends or co-workers. You may prefer a rowdy atmosphere, filled with excited folks or perhaps you’d prefer an outdoor viewing area where you can sprawl and enjoy the surroundings as much as the game. You might just want to visit a new watering hole where you can try some tasty snacks or craft brews, or you may want to join the largest group of all to mix and mingle and raise the roof at a true Superbook. Then again, you can also choose to enjoy a meal prepared by a master chef in an rustic restaurant where every table is a table with a view of the TV so you don’t have to miss a minute of the action. So many choices…

The Yard House

11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89135

(702) 363-9273

www.yardhouse.com

With a number of bars covering pretty much all of the Las Vegas and surrounding area, you are sure to find a “fit” to be your new favorite neighborhood sports bar. The atmosphere is casually comfortable and there is an excellent selection of brews as well as your choice of typical bar treats such as guacamole and chips or nachos, wings and fried cheese curds or you may opt for a gluten-sensitive dish. You’ll also find salads and street tacos to gnash on while watching the big game and cheering on your team. With the number of TV’s in the place, every seat offers prime viewing. It’s a great place to kick back, relax, toss back a few beers and enjoy the afternoon with your friends.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

3000 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 732-5111

www.westgatedestinations.com

The SuperBook at the Westgate is known to sports fanatic as “the” place to be on any game day, with standing-room only for many events – even with over 400 seats! This is a huge operation that offers a sports deli with excellent food as well as a humongous 240 feet wide by 20 feet tall LED video wall. The crowds are often exuberant and raucous and the action is real, both on and off-screen. If you like to wager, so can do so with relative ease. Brews are reasonable andn the food is worth the cost. Get there early for convenient parking spaces and seats.

Related: Best Places to Meet New People in Las Vegas

Beer Park Las Vegas

3655 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 444-4500

www.beerpark.com

And now for something completely different… Beer Park is the Strip’s first rooftop bar and grill and it’s located at the luxurious Paris Hotel & Casino. The deck overlooks the dramatic Bellagio fountains and is a true open-air bar experience. Here, you can sit, shaded, to catch your team on the HD TV’s while people-watching and enjoying the fountain show. If you’re up for a little fun and games, there is a huge Jenga or Connect Four games or maybe even shoot some billiards.There are over 100 beers, including 36 on tap, and more. The “All-American” cuisine can either be ordered or selected from roaming carts, just like at the ball park only better. Grilled delights are the specialty, with Bud-soaked beechwood chips giving that distinct flavor to all signature items on the menu. Park yourself on the Adirondack chairs or couches or at a picnic table and prepare for a unique experience with a little bit of everything – even a football brunch on Sundays.

Umami Burger Beer, Garden And Sports Book

SLS Las Vegas

2535 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 761-7614

www.slslasvegas.com

If you are looking all the comforts of home without messing up your place on game day, then you may just love the atmosphere of Umami. You can rent an area with couches where you an your buddies can hang out for somewhere around $75.00 and up, depending upon the day you choose (this includes appetizers, beer and burgers) or you may prefer the Sports Book itself. You can watch the game inside or out. It’s all up to you. There are benches, bar stools, tables, couches with the game going on everywhere you look on the HD TV’s. Beers are reasonable and delicious signature burgers and truffle fries provide the carbs.

Hearthstone Kitchen And Cellar

Red Rock Hotel & Casino

11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89135

(702) 797.7344

www.hearthstonelv.com

Hearthstone is a beautiful rustic restaurant started by a master chef who knows what clients enjoy. You can find seasonal specials to enjoy and every view is perfect when you are surrounded by TV’s throughout the restaurant, bar and lounge. If you desire a more upscale place to watch the game, this place will definitely satisfy your palate and your love of the game. There’s also music on the weekends and you can reserve space for a group at reasonable rates. Tasty fare is prepared in two authentic wood-burning ovens where the chef presides, ensuring excellence with your choice of shared plates, charcuterie and from-scratch entrees as well as some delicious salads. This is not your ordinary sports bar but it’s somewhere you can truly relax and enjoy game days in style. The patio is open seasonally.

Related: Top Bars to Watch Superbowl 50 in Las Vegas