NHP Teams Up With CHP For Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Friday, September 1 the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) will be joining forces with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) targeting the highly traveled Interstate 15 corridor between California and Las Vegas. It’s estimated that on average 45,000 cars enter Nevada on I-15 from Los Angeles on a daily basis. That adds up to an average in excess of 16 million cars entering every year. Labor Day weekend is a way for everyone to relax one last time before the end of summer. It’s estimated that Labor Day weekend could bring more than 300,000 visitors to the Las Vegas valley. The goal of both agencies is the safety of our motoring public especially during this holiday weekend.

This stretch of Interstate 15 was once considered one of the most deadly stretches of highway in the United States. With the collaborative efforts of our two agencies we have managed to reduce the number of fatal crashes in this area through enforcement and education.

The two agencies will focus their efforts on speed infractions, the move over law and distracted driving violations. Commuters will be warned with the DMS electronic freeway signs which will flash the message “Move Over or Slow Down for Stopped Emergency Vehicles” as well as “Entering NHP Zero Tolerance Zone” as a reminder to be safe.

The California Highway Patrol will focus its efforts on the California side of Interstate 15 and will include the use of their fix winged aircraft that measures speed from the air.

Also participating in this Joint Enforcement will be Las Vegas Metro and Henderson PD.