Mayweather vs McGregor: Smashes Pay-Per-View Records

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor’s improbable challenge of Floyd Mayweather Jr. was a box-office smash.

There between 4 million and 5 million pay-per-view sales. An estimated 50 million people watched in the United States alone.

According to preliminary numbers compiled by Showtime PPV, the fight threatens the 4.6 million benchmark set by Mayweather’s 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao. At $99.95 a buy, the fight is tracking to generate more than $450 million in television revenue, much of which will be shared by the two fighters.

Estimates vary but if an average of 10 people watched each pay-per-view Saturday night the total audience would be in the 50 million range — or about 1 in 6 Americans.

Mayweather estimated after the fight he would make $300 million to $50 million. McGregor said his take would be about $100 million. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round.

 

