Local Food Bank Observes Hunger Action Month

Canned fruit is seen at the Capital Area Food Bank November 14, 2013 in Washington, DC. The Bedford Falls Foundation Food Distribution Center is the Capital Area Food Bank's hub for getting food to its partners and other charities to feed those who cannot afford to feed themselves. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/ Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Three Square Food Bank announced a full slate of events and activities to commemorate Hunger Action Month this September.

*Fill The Plate, September 1-30

The popular campaign returns this year, as the community works together with local businesses to help fill the “plate,” a 30′ by 30′ graphic in Three Square’s south warehouse, with non-perishable food items. Three Square welcomes shelf-stable donations in person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or contributions to the virtual food drive beginning September 1 at threesquare.org/ham. Periodically throughout the campaign, cans and boxes of food will be added to the “plate” to represent cash donations.

Individuals, businesses and organizations can also help by snapping a photo for social media using #FillthePlate and help spread the word throughout the Hunger Action Month. Notable celebrities and local personalities already supporting the campaign include: Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine; the UNLV Pom team; Jarrett & Raja “Magician vs. Maestro;” Pro BMX Rider Ricardo Laguna; cast members from comedy-murder dinner show “Marriage Can Be Murder,” John van der Put a.k.a. Piff the Magic Dragon; David Terry and Lyndsay Hailey from the cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE; “Absinthe” cast member Melody Sweets; Illusionist Murray SawChuck; Terry Fator’s opening act DJ Ben Harris; and Cosmo, team mascot for the Las Vegas 51s.

*SNAP Experience, September 14-21

About 440,000 Nevadans rely on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Kicking off on Hunger Action Day (September 14), the SNAP Experience will help participants understand the limitations of SNAP benefits and difficulty of eating nutritiously on a very limited budget. For one week, participants will spend no more than $4 per day on food or $28 per week, declining items that are not available to people dependent on SNAP, such as free meals, prepared foods, alcohol and fast food. For more information or to register for the SNAP Experience, visit snapexperiencenv.org.

*Executive Volunteer Days, September 19-20

Three Square executives, including President & CEO Brian Burton, COO Larry Scott, CDO Michelle Beck and CFO Tifani Walker, will host a volunteer session and ice cream social at 5 p.m. on September 19 and 9 a.m. on September 20. Volunteers will enjoy a hands-on experience, packing meals or produce that will go to food-insecure people and families in Southern Nevada, before indulging in orange creamsicles with the executive team. To sign up for an executive volunteer session, contact Kate Hibbard at 702-644-3663 ext. 325 or khibbard@threesquare.org.

Listen