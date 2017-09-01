Howard University’s “Showtime” Marching Band Performing Locally

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’ve never heard a Historically Black College marching band in person, or you’ve never attended “The Battle of The Bands” in New Orleans, Friday’s your chance to get a glimpse, and give your ears some soulful goodness.
Howard University’s renowned “Showtime” marching band will perform during halftime of the Unity Football game between Cheyennne and Canyon Springs high schools on Friday, September 1.
“I am excited to welcome Howard’s talented and powerful Showtime band to Southern Nevada,” Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly said. “This promises to be a great day of food, friends and music, plus we will see to great football programs in action. I would also like to thank the LVCVA for partnering with UNLV to bring Howard University’s football team, their band and their fans to our community,” said Commissioner Weekly.
The game and accompanying festivities will all be on the Cheyenne High School campus located at 3200 W. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. with food, music and more at The Yard Fan Experience, which is free to attend.
The game between Cheyenne and Canyon Springs will begin at 7 p.m., with tickets available that day for $5 each.