Heidi Harris: DACA Rescinding

By Heidi Harris
President Trump is on the verge of rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program which has allowed children brought into the United States illegally to remain in the country and given documentation to attend schools and work legally.

Heidi continued her stands that the blame is solely on the parents and no one else.  The children on the DACA program should return to their native land regardless of how many years they have lived in the U.S.

President Trump is due to make a decision on the DACA program by Tuesday, September 5th.

 

