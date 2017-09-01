HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Golden Gate Hotel Reopens After Expansion

Filed Under: CEO Derek Stevens, dean martin, Entertainment, Frank Sinatra, Golden Gate Hotel, Hotel, Las Vegas, Sammy Davis Jr.
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The 111-year-old Golden Gate hotel-casino on Fremont Street has reopened after an expansion project that reflects the resurgence under way in downtown Las Vegas.

The hotel-casino officially marked the reopening Friday.

The property, famous for hosting the likes of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin, nearly doubled the size of its casino floor, expanded its outdoor bar and redesigned its facade drawing inspiration from the Jazz Age.

The expansion is part of a series of projects that over the next few years is expected to transform a section of downtown Las Vegas.

CEO Derek Stevens says his company intends to “respect and relish” the property’s history while “introducing amenities suited for today.”

The expanded casino floor includes a 360-degree, 24-foot tall tower of televisions that encases a chandelier.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen