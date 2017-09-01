Golden Gate Hotel Reopens After Expansion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The 111-year-old Golden Gate hotel-casino on Fremont Street has reopened after an expansion project that reflects the resurgence under way in downtown Las Vegas.
The hotel-casino officially marked the reopening Friday.
The property, famous for hosting the likes of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin, nearly doubled the size of its casino floor, expanded its outdoor bar and redesigned its facade drawing inspiration from the Jazz Age.
The expansion is part of a series of projects that over the next few years is expected to transform a section of downtown Las Vegas.
CEO Derek Stevens says his company intends to “respect and relish” the property’s history while “introducing amenities suited for today.”
The expanded casino floor includes a 360-degree, 24-foot tall tower of televisions that encases a chandelier.
