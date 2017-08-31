Wi-Fi Now Available At Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, NV (KXNT) – Forget swimming, boating or fishing when you go to Lake Mead. Now you can take your favorite wireless device and watch television or listen to music while your out in the water.

The National Park Service has issued its first concessions contract for wireless internet service. Lake Mead National Recreation Area, located just outside of Las Vegas, will pilot the new fiber optic technology through a five-year contract, starting September 1.

“The way people gather and share information has changed. Visitors are looking for more than a park and newspaper and map,” said Lizette Richardson, Park Superintendant. “Today, people search online for hike information, to read reviews, to watch videos from other hikers and to download maps. Offering Wi-Fi allows ouk visitors to do that, enhancing their visitor experience and providing an added element of safety,” Richardson said.

The fee-based service, provided by AcessParks, will be available in the park’s developed front country areas. Wireless download speeds are a minimum of 25 Mbps and upload speeds are a minimum of 10 Mbps. These speeds will support voice, video and data over any device with Wi-Fi capability.

Service is currently available at Boulder Beach, Lake Mead RV Village, Hemenway Harbor, Las Vegas Bay and Callville Bay. It’s expected to be active at Katherine Landing, Cottonwood Cove, Willow Beach, Temple Bar and Echo Bay in 2017.

“Our team has decades of experience delivering broadband Wi-Fi to the most remote regions on the planet. We are thrilled at the opportunity to design, build and manage true broadband for our nation’s parks,” said Tim Rout, Chief Executive Officer of AccessParks. “Our revolutionary technologies for fiber optic-fed Wi-Fi deliver speeds you would expect at home, at no cost to the government or venue operator. This is enabling park visitors of all ages to stay longer, learn more and share more of their park adventures with others,” Rout said.

To access the wireless service, choose AccessParks in the wireless settings on any mobile device or computer while visiting a serviceable location. Then, open a browser and select a preferred package. The subscription will be valid at every location within the park where service is available.

“Our park vision is to inspire and challenge everyone to find their connection to Lake Mead National Recreation Area,” said Richardson. “Offering wireless internet allows visitors to easily share that connection with the world,” Richardson said.