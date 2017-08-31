Suspect Identified in Vegas Bus Shooting Standoff

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police have identified the man suspected of firing multiple shots inside a city bus and barricading himself for hours Wednesday, prompting road closures and school lockdowns.
Police say Brett Sporich did not injure anyone Wednesday. Authorities say no passengers were on the Regional Transportation Commission bus and his shots went outside.
The situation began around 12:30 p.m., with the bus stopped in front of a fast-food restaurant at a busy intersection in northeastern Las Vegas. It prompted road closures, business evacuations and school lock downs.
Authorities said Sporich, 58, who was in a wheelchair, waved his gun around at the bus station before he was allowed into the bus.
Callers told emergency personnel that an armed man on the bus had opened fire. SWAT officers responded to the scene.