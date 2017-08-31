Section Of MLK Boulevard To Open Saturday Morning

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Slowly but surely workers with the Nevada Department of Transportation or NDOT are putting together the pieces of Project Neon.

NDOT will open the new 1-mile-long Martin Luther King Boulevard alignment between Alta Drive and Oakey Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas by 8 a.m., Saturday, September 2. The four-lane asphalt roadway will create another major north-south connection into the Medical and Arts district in downtown Las Vegas, thereby improving commuter access, safety and mobility.

The new alignment is part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground last year.

Meanwhile, the existing Martin Luther King Boulevard in this area will eventually become part of a “collector-distributor” or feeder road system for Interstate 15 traffic. (Martin Luther King Boulevard averages about 26,000 cars daily). The Interstate 15 south bound exit to Charleston Boulevard will remain open. The Interstate 15 south bound on ramp from Charleston Boulevard/Martin Luther King Boulevard will also be available, although it will not be accessible from the new 75-foot-wide alignment.

Other new alignment upgrades include an elevated Martin Luther King Boulevard over Charleston Boulevard for improved operations of both streets. The Alta Drive/Martin Luther King Boulevard intersection has been expanded, too, for greater traffic capacity and better efficiency. Also, new 10-foot sidewalks are being build for enhanced pedestrian interaction. Plus, there will be future signalized Bearden Drive access that won’t open until October. (Construction crews are still paving interconnecting home and business driveways).

Although there will be no direct access from Charleston Boulevard to Martin Luther King Boulevard, a new ramp from east bound Charleston Boulevard up to Martin Luther King Boulevard will be built in 2019. However, south bound Martin Luther King Boulevard can still travel west bound onto Charleston Boulevard.

Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone and table app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6.366).

But NDOT’s not finished yet. Transportation officials will permanently close Wall Street in downtown Las Vegas at 6 a.m., September 5, to make way for the future “Neon Gateway” High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) interchange.

The improvements are also part of Project Neon.

A new four-lane Western Avenue roadway extension connecting Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway opened November 11, 2016, forgoing the need of Wall Street. (Western Avenue had previously terminated at Holsum Design Center, just south of Charleston Boulevard). The new link improves mobility by creating another north/south connection into downtown Las Vegas.