HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

October Date Set For Cliven Bundy, 6 Others in Standoff Case

Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas news, ranch standoff
Ammon Bundy makes his way from the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters in Burns, Oregon on January 6, 2016. A small group of armed activists remained holed up at a remote US federal wildlife refuge in Oregon, vowing to leave only if asked by local residents. AFP PHOTO/ ROB KERR / AFP / ROB KERR (Photo credit should read ROB KERR/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada cattleman and state’s rights figure Cliven Bundy and six other defendants have an October trial date in their federal prosecution stemming from an armed standoff that stopped a cattle roundup near Bundy’s ranch in 2014.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Thursday scheduled jury selection to start Oct. 10 in Las Vegas for Bundy, two of his sons and four other men — including two whose recent retrial ended in a hung jury on some charges.

Prosecutors allege Bundy family members enlisted a self-styled militia to stop federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy cattle from what is now Gold Butte National Monument.

Bundy says he doesn’t recognize federal authority over public land where he says his family has grazed cattle for more than 100 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen