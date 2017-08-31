Henderson Police Target Impaired Drivers And Riders

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – It’s Labor Day weekend in the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” That means law enforcement agencies throughout the Las Vegas Valley will be out making sure everyone obeys the rules of the road and stays safe.
Henderson Police will be doing a 15-day enhanced traffic enforcement effort from September 1-15 targeting impaired drivers and riders.
As part of another Joining Forces, which is a statewide law enforcement program, agencies will work together in an effort to make roads safer through increased patrol saturation, specifically looking for impaired drivers and riders.
With an extended weekend coming up due to the Labor Day holiday, Henderson Police are urging party goers to use a designated sober driver, taxi or ride sharing company to avoid the devastating impact of drunk or impaired driving.
With the recent changes to marijuana laws, Henderson Police want to remind citizens that laws prohibiting operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana have not changed and will be strictly enforced.
The Henderson Police Department received $203,324.68 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety–Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roads. Enforcement events during the year will focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.