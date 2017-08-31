Governor Issues Statement On Nevada Recovery Service Center

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval on Thursday issued a statement on the Nevada Recovery Service Center, in the wake of the devastation in the Houston area from Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA announced on Wednesday that it will establish a Recovery Service Center in Carson City, Nevada to offer additional support to the survivors of Hurricane Harvey and other ongoing disaster operations. Below is the statement from Governor Sandoval:

“Nevada is proud to serve as a base of operations for FEMA as the victims of Hurrican Harvey begin to seek the resources necessary to rebuild their homes and communities. I am pleased that Nevadans will be helping their fellow Americans and we’ll work with FEMA to ensure its hiring demands are fulfilled tso assistance can be provided in a swift manner and the victims of the Hurricane can begin the difficult process of restoring their lives.”

Establishment of the service center will not affect ongoing support to state, local and tribal applicants for the flooding that took place in Nevada in January and February of this year. FEMA will send other U.S. Department of Homeland Security and additional FEMA employees and recruit local Nevadans to staff the new Recovery Service Center.

The Recovery Service Center will receive and process applications from disaster survivors for disaster assistance through its toll-free registration number and through online registration. The Carson City center seeks to build initially to 300 customer service representatives working at a time, and therefore seeks hundreds of individuals willing to lend their skills and experience to this important disaster support function.

Individuals interested in applying for FEMA temporary customer service positions can find more information at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/478377600.

FEMA asks willing state, local, tribal, private and non-governmental organizations to help publicize its need for dedicated Nevadans to help disaster survivors. Please share the job announcement and encourage interested individuals to apply.