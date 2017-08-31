Finalists Announced For New Henderson Police Chief

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson City Manager Bob Murnane on Thursday announced the names of the two finalists for the position of Henderson Police Chief.

“After interviewing a number of excellent candidates for this position, I am pleased to announce that Arlington, Texas Police Department Deputy Chief LaTesha Watson and Henderson Police Department Acting Police Chief Todd Peters have been named as the two finalists for the position of Henderson Police Chief,” said city manager Bob Murnane. “Both of these highly qualified people will now advance to the final round of interviews for this important law enforcement leadership post with the city.”

Deputy Chief Watson began her law enforcement career in 1994 and has been with the Arlington Texas Police Department since 2002. She was named Deputy Chief in 2014.

Acting Chief Peters began his law enforcement career in 1994 with the Henderson Police Department and was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2012. He was named as Acting Police Chief in May of this year.

The decision regarding which finalist is offered the job of Henderson Police Chief will be made by the city manager sometime in the near future. The Mayor and City of Council will then be asked to ratify the city manager’s choice before the person selected assumes the role of chief.

The search for the Henderson Police Chief was launched in June of this year. Recruitment services for the search are being provided by the firm of Ralph Andersen & Associates.