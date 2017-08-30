HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Vegas Police Investigate Possible Bus Gunfire; School Campuses Locked Down

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A stretch of a busy Las Vegas street was closed and three nearby schools were placed on lockdown as officers investigating a potentially armed man who may have fired a shot on a Regional Transportation Commission bus Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident was reported on the vehicle at an RTC bus stop in front of the McDonald’s restaurant on the 800 block of North Nellis Blvd. just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metro police Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said.

Preliminary reports indicated no one was hurt and reports the man may have fired a shot on the bus were not confirmed.

Officers closed a stretch of Nellis from Bonanza Road to Harris Street as well as surrounding business while they dealt with the suspect. Travelers were warned to avoid the area.

The campuses of Eldorado High School, Robison Middle School and Stanford Elementary School were placed on lockdown and all children and staff were confined to their rooms as a precaution.

