Morgan Out of UNLV Basketball Program

Dwayne Morgan #15 of the UNLV Rebels is introduced before a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at the Thomas & Mack Center on December 27, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 79-45. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan will continue to receive financial support from the university as he works toward graduation in December, but will not be a member of the Runnin’ Rebels basketball team.

Coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement Tuesday that Morgan did everything asked of him after being suspended by the team for an arrest for disorderly conduct in May. Morgan was arrested after a dispute with a cab driver.

The 6-foot-8 Morgan was a highly touted prospect out of Baltimore in 2014 and played 33 games as a freshman, averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. He averaged 5.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 27 games as a sophomore, but was limited to 10 games last season due to a shoulder injury.

