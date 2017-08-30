Man Arrested In Connection With NAACP Threats

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A 47-year-old Las Vegas man is behind bars accused of phoning in a series of threats to the local offices of the NAACP, according to authorities.
Detectives with the Bolden Area Command Patrol Investigations Sections were contacted Monday about threatening phone calls that had been left on an answering machine at the local offices.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified 47-year old Bradley Austin as a suspect in this case.
“He called us the ‘N’ word, he threatened to put ropes around our necks, and even drag us from the back of his car,” said Roxann McCoy with the Las Vegas chapter of the NAACP. “It frustrates me that in 2017, we’re still dealing with hate and bigotry in our society.”
Las Vegas police said Austin was located at a home in the 1800 block of Tourmaline Blue Street early Wednesday morning and was taken into custody without incident.
Austin was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces one felony count of making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.
Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Bolden Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-3851.
