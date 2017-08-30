Las Vegas Heat Deaths Up Nearly 50% in 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Heat-related deaths in the Las Vegas area this year have already surpassed last year’s number by nearly 50 percent.
KLAS-TV reports that the Clark County Coroner’s office as of Monday noted 142 heat-related deaths so far in 2017.
That number is likely to increase as the rest of summer progresses, and once other autopsy results are confirmed.
In 2016, there were 98 deaths total.
This year on June 20, the scorching heat pushed Las Vegas to tie its highest recorded temperature ever, at 117 degrees (47.2 degrees Celsius).
The last time Las Vegas saw 117-degree temperatures was June 30, 2013.