Helping Hands Of Vegas Valley Feeding Hungry Seniors

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Helping Hands of Vegas Valley is holding a September fundraising drive.

Did you know 15 percent of seniors in Clark County say they’re hungry? That’s 55,000 elderly people.

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley (HHOVV) needs the community’s support because local seniors are hungry. For $20, you can feed a senior for a month through the Helping Hands Food Pantry, which is a partner agency of, and purchases food from Three Square Food Bank. You can log onto the Helping Hands website at http://www.HHOVV.org and make a donation.

“Senior hunger is really a public health crisis in our nation and in Southern Nevada where thousands of our friends and neighbors are impacted,” said Dana Serrata, HHOVV Executive Director. “These seniors need help and should never be without nourishment. Let’s not let them go hungry,” said Serrata.

Established in 2000, HHOVV is a 501 (c) (3) non profit organization with the mission to provide free, assistive services to senior citizens in Southern Nevada, allowing them to maintain their dignity and independence while improving health and daily living.

