Heidi Harris: “Anal Bleaching” In Henderson?

By Heidi Harris
At a Henderson street fair posed as “family friendly event”, allowed a booth from a local business that sells anal bleaching, this along with selling shirts stating the term “anal bleaching”.

A photograph was sent to the Heidi Harris Show showing a young girl in front of the controversial booth looking in the direction of their products on display.  Heidi explained why this booth should have never been allowed to be exhibiting at this Henderson event.  Though while most who called into the show agreed with Heidi, Producer Tony explained why there are a lot of double standards when it comes to preventing business like this,

