Health District Participates In Overdose Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is helping the Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Alliance (SNHRA).

SNHRA is participating in its first International Overdose Awareness Day to remember friends and family members who have died from an overdose. Community members and partners will share personal stories about losses suffered due to the current opioid epidemic. A free Overdose Prevention Training will be held and an overdose prevention kit with two doses of naloxone, an opioid antagonist, will be provided to the first 60 people who attend the training.

It will be at Stupak Park, located at 300 W. Boston Avenue in Las Vegas. It begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 31.

Opioid related deaths continue to happen in Southern Nevada. In 2015, there were 298 opioid related deaths among Clark County residents. From 2013-2015, the average rate of drug poisonings in Clark County was 21 deaths per 100,000 residents. The rate was highest in the 89101 ZIP code at 40 deaths per 100,000 residents. The national rate during that same period was 15 drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents.

Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Alliance is made up of public health professionals, HIV providers, addiction specialists, syringe exchange programs, homeless providers, prevention and recovery advocates, and health care representatives.

It’s mission is to improve the health and well being of people who use drugs by reducing drug related stigma, overdoses, and the harmful effects of drugs among Southern Nevadans regardless of their circumstances. SNHRA also provides education and resources about reducing substance misuse and unintentional overdose deaths, as well as reducing the risks of acquiring or transmitting blood borne infections. Each month, the Southern Nevada Health District, in conjunction with members of SNHRA, provides testing for HIV and hepatitis C, sterile syringes, and homeless services. In February, the first comprehensive needle/syringe exchange program in Clark County began operating at Trac-B Exchange, a member of the Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Alliance.