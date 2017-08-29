Shawn White Picked As New Henderson Fire Chief

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – There’s a new top dawg for the fire department in Henderson.

Henderson City Manager Bob Murnane announced Tuesday that Deputy Fire Chief Shawn White has been selected to serve as the eleventh City of Henderson fire chief.

“Chief White has the experience and skills that we need at the helm of the Henderson Fire Department and he knows our community firsthand,” said bob Murnane. “Shawn is an exceptional leader who is committed to continuing the Henderson Fire Department’s tradition of providing the best possible emergency response services to Henderson residents,” Murnane said.

White replaces former Fire Chief Matthew Morris, who has accepted a job as fire chief with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority after 21 years with the Henderson Fire Department. White will be sworn in as interim Henderson fire chief on September 7 with permanent ratification of the chief position by Mayor and Council expected to take place at the September 19 City Council Meeting.

White had previously been a finalist for the position of fire chief during the last selection process to fill the position following the departure of then chief Steve Goble who retired in January 2016.

“I interviewed Shawn the last time the chief position was open and he was a finalist for the job. I have seen his dedication to the department and to protecting our community and he’s demonstrated to me that he knows what’s needed to be successful in this position and that he’s extremely capable of taking on the role of chief,” said Murnane.

White began his career in the fire service in 1989 with the Albuquerque Fire Department, where he reached the rank of lieutenant. He joined the Henderson Fire Department in 1999 as a firefighter/paramedic, and was promoted to captain and battalion chief before he was named deputy fire chief in 2014.

White was instrumental in starting the Henderson Fire Department’s Officer Development School and has a passion for training and mentoring firefighters into leadership roles. He holds a Bachelor of Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.