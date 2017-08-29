RTC Offers Transportation Options For Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Whether its by bus, bike or car, you’ll have plenty of options for getting around during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) wants those who use the bus, bike or car to be aware of a modified transit schedule, a summer promotion and increased traffic for the Labor Day holiday, Monday, September 4.

RTC said people who choose the RTC public transit system should know that it will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day. Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the rideRTC app and use public transit to enjoy the holiday. For example, riders can:

–Take in a view of the Las Vegas Valley on the High Roller via the Deuce or Route 202.

–Cool off at Cowabunga Bay via the Boulder Highway Express (BHX) or Route 212, which also serves Wet ‘n Wild.

–Enjoy a family outing at Sunset Park via Route 212 or 110.

–See the signs of Las Vegas’ history at the Neon Museum via Route 113.

–Visit the interactive Discovery Children’s Museum via Route 105, 206, 207, Centennial Express (CX), Westcliff Airport Express (WAX), or Strip & Downtown Express (SDX).

–Travel to another city by parking at one of the many park-and-ride facilities across the valley and taking transit to McCarran International Airport directly via the CX, WAS and Route 109.

The RTC reminds riders to travel safely in the hot weather through its Summer Heat campaign by staying hydrated, using sunscreen and wearing lightweight clothing. Passengers should limit wait times at transit stops by downloading the rideRTC app on iPhone or Android to plan their trip, buy their pass and locate buses in real time.

RTC wants you to also be aware that residents and visitors to downtown Las Vegas can take advantage of RTC Bike Share’s Summer Sizzle promotion. The last day for this deal is Labor Day, while 24-hour passes are still only $4, a 50-percent discount. Passes can be purchased from any of the 21 station kiosks, and riders can enjoy an unlimited amount of 30-minute rides during the 24-hour period.

You can visit the Las Vegas Premium Outlets North, Downtown Container Park, Mob Museum, Arts District, numerous restaurants and many other places of entertainment using RTC Bike Share.

For more information on RTC Bike Share, visit http://bikeshare.rtcsnv.com and download the BCycle app in the App Store or Google Play.

The RTC’s traffic management center advises drivers to expect increased traffic volumes on I-15 southbound at Primm on Monday, September 4, with the heaviest time of travel between 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and increased delays of up to 70 minutes between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to download Waze, a free traffic navigation smartphone app, to plan their commute and join other drivers in Southern Nevada who share real-time traffic and road information. Through its partnership with Waze, the RTC provides construction, crash and road closure date to Waze to provide one of the most succinct and thorough overview of current road conditions.