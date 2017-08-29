HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Rabid Bat Found in Elko School Building, Classes Canceled

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The first week of classes have been canceled at a Nevada school after officials determined a bat stuck in the building had rabies.

Elko County School District officials say the bat was removed on Friday from the Grammar No. 2 building, but they must now decide what to do moving forward since the presence of rabies has created concern from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports Superintendent Jeff Zander says the health department told the districts that students can’t be in the building until all the bats are eradicated.

The district would move students to Mountain View, Adobe or Northside if the bat problem prevents students from coming back to school in the long-run.

