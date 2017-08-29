Expect Heavy Traffic In Las Vegas Area For Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You can probably tell this story is from the “Captain Obvious” department, however the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) does have good intentions by telling everyone to expect heavy traffic on the highways, interstates and roads in and around the Las Vegas area over the Labor Day weekend.

NDOT expect heavy weekend traffic from Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, in Southern Nevada. More than 300,000 visitors are expected in the Las Vegas valley during the holiday weekend, with 60 percent, or 180,000 of those people driving.

“We anticipate heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, especially along Interstate 15 and the resort corridor,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “Accordingly, we encourage people to drive safely and allow additional travel time to reach their destination,” Illia said.

NDOT encourages drivers to stay alert and minimize distractions while driving.

“Don’t drive impaired, obey posted speed limits, and don’t text and drive,” said Illia. “Slow your role, and arrive alive.”

But before the heavy traffic for Labor Day weekend, construction continues in the valley, with U.S. Highway 95 bridge repairs, and lane closures from August 29-31 in Henderson.

NDOT will be making bridge deck and joint repairs along U.S. Highway 95 at College Drive in Henderson from 9 a.m., until 2 p.m., August 29 through 31, resulting in the following lane restrictions:

*Tuesday, August 29

-NDOT will close the outside (number three) lane along south bound U.S. Highway 95 at College Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Wednesday, August 30

-NDOT will close the inside (number two) lane along south bound U.S. Highway 95 at College Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Thursday, August 31

-NDOT will close the outside (number three) lane along north bound U.S. Highway 95 at College Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once again, drivers should use caution while traveling through any work zone, watch for construction sign work and take alternate routes if possible.