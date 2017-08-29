Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Las Vegas

By Heather Landon

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct 15. During this time, locals in Las Vegas can gather and celebrate all things that highlight Hispanic heritage. You will find everything from museum exhibits to salsa dancing and Latin music to fun festivals right here in the heart of Southern Nevada.

Salsa Dancing

La Jolla

2245 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 81809595

www.lajollalv.com

Put on your dancing shoes and get out of the house and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with some salsa dancing. Visit La Jolla, one of the hottest Latin clubs here in Vegas. In addition to dancing salsa, you can dance to Rock en Espanol, Reggaeton, 80’s and top 40’s. Latin nights are held weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, featuring drink specials and other fun surprises.

Masking

Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

University of Nevada – Las Vegas

4504 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89154

(702) 895-3381

www.unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Date: Through Dec. 16, 2017

Learn more about Hispanic Heritage by seeing a variety of artifacts, masks and other items that showcase a variety of meanings from Mexico’s history. The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas, is hosting Masking through December. This exhibit is being housed in the Braunstein Gallery, featuring the unique artwork of both traditional and contemporary Mexican masks.

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina

9640 W. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89147

(702) 823-1400

www.juansflamingfajitasandcantina.com

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by enjoying all of your favorite Mexican treats, including frozen margaritas. Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina offers guests a laid-back atmosphere with outdoor seating. Enjoy brunch, lunch, dinner or stop by for daily Happy Hour specials. There is also a kids menu the little ones are going to love.

Margarita & Mojito Festival

Henderson Events Plaza

200 S. Water St.

Henderson, NV 89015

www.margaritamojitofestival.com

Date: Sept. 30, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a variety of different drinks during this year’s Margarita and Mojito Festival! Enjoy handcrafted margaritas, mojitos and craft beers while helping raise money for local charities. This event is open to all ages and paid tickets include tastings of specialty drinks, embossed souvenir glass and salsa tasting (for those of legal drinking age). The rest of the event is free for everyone to enjoy.

Enrique Iglesias in Concert

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(888) 277-5938

www.thecolosseum.com/BoxOffice

Date: Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage this year to the music of “The King of Latin Pop,” Enrique Iglesias. During his concert at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace he will sing fan favorites, including “Bailamos,” “Be With You” and “Could I Have This Kiss Forever.” You do not want to miss this Latin megastars performance that will have you dancing in your seat. Iglesias is expected to go all out during this performance, which is why this concert is a must-see for fans.

