Police Swarm Cromwell Nightclub For 2nd Time in 2 Nights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities swarmed a Las Vegas Strip casino for the second time in two nights, after a police spokesman says a person threw money in the air in a crowded after-hours nightclub.
Officer Jacinto Rivera said no arrests were made and no injuries were reported after police were called to restore order about 3:45 a.m. Monday at Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino.
A night earlier, Rivera says more than 2,000 people were evacuated from the Cromwell after a report of gunshots that officials later attributed to the sound of velvet rope stands being knocked to a tile floor.
Rivera says investigators determined no shooting happened in the 12:45 a.m. Sunday incident, a few hours after the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor boxing match.
Registered hotel guests were allowed to return about two hours later.