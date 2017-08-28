Nevada High Schoolers Encouraged To Apply For Scholarship

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The College of Southern Nevada is urging this year’s high school seniors to apply for a Nevada Promise Scholarship. It could mean an entirely tuition-free college degree.

“I am excited that CSN will be participating in this significant new program,” said CSN President Michael Richards. “It is now more vital than ever that Nevada’s students receive a quality higher education. Nevada Promise will make that happen,” said President Richards.

Students must apply no later than October 31, 2017.

Nevada Promise is a state-funded program that will pay all tuition and mandatory fees that are not covered by other forms of financial aid for those who are eligible. This last-dollar scholarship is new to Nevada, passed this year by the State Legislature and signed into law by Governor Brian Sandoval.

The program is modeled after one in Tennessee that has been credited with increasing that state’s college attendance rate.

In addition to the financial benefits, students in the program are also assigned a mentor who can help guide them through college.

To be eligible, a student must:

*Apply by October 31, 2017

*Enroll in and maintain a minimum of 12 college credit hours per semester.

*Have a high school diploma or equivalent

*Be 20 years old or younger at high school graduation.

*Be a Nevada resident.

*Complete at least 20 hours of community service.

For more information and to apply, visit www. csn.edu/promise.