Firefighter, Red Cross Units Deploy From Vegas to Texas

Arthur Kolten, 96, center, was rescued by volunteers in a motor boat from his flooded home in the Meyerland neighborhood after Hurricane Harvey inundated the area August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Firefighters from a Las Vegas-based urban search and rescue team and volunteers with the American Red Cross are on the way to Texas to help with storm and flood disaster response.

Clark County fire officials say components of Nevada Task Force 1 were activated during the weekend to assist in the wake of hurricane-turned-tropical storm Harvey.

One group of four firefighters will work on hazardous materials identification.

Fourteen others were called for swift-water rescues.

The Nevada task force is one of 28 specialized teams around the country funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Its members also come from the Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas fire departments.

Red Cross administrators say a disaster relief truck and volunteers departed Sunday from the Las Vegas area headed for east Texas.

