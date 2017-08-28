HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

Fire Official: No Report Yet On Cause Of Vegas Hotel Fire

LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 29: The Las Vegas Hilton is seen from the observation deck of the Stratosphere Casino Hotel November 29, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire official says it will take time to investigate and report the cause of a brief weekend blaze that damaged several third-floor balconies and one hotel room at a 30-story Las Vegas resort.

No injuries were reported, and Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said Monday that more than 70 firefighters responded to the 6 p.m. Saturday fire at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session told reporters Saturday that five balconies and one room were damaged, and that guests were evacuated from the third and fourth floors.

The 3,000-room property is next to the Las Vegas Convention Center, east of the Strip.

It was formerly the Las Vegas Hilton, and was the site of an arson fire that killed eight people in February 1981.

 

