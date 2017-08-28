Dunk A State Patrol Trooper For Charity

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On August 29, 2017 the Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Donor Network and Bass Pro Shops will be joining forces to educate and engage the community about the greatest gift of all, organ and tissue donation. As part of a team building project the Nevada Highway Patrol cadets were tasked with organizing a community event. They choose to organize a community event with the NHP partner Nevada Donor Network and Bass Pro Shops.

One of the main reasons for this event is to dispel some of the common myths about organ and tissue donation and to increase donor registrations. A common myth about being a donor is people fee if they are injured and taken to the hospital, some believe that doctors won’t work as hard trying to save their life. That is simply not true, doctors and first responders ant to preserve life and will always make every effort to save a life.

Also anyone can make the decision to become a donor, regardless of age, race or medical history. Last year the Nevada Donor Network lead the nation with number of lives saved by organ and tissue donation.

On August 29, 20178 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nevada Highway Patrol cadets and Troopers will be in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shop at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. They’ll have a dunk tank set up for “Dunk a Trooper.”

Nevada Donor Network will have employees on sight educating people and helping them donate. Also cadets and Nevada Donor Network employees will be at the DMV on Flamingo, 8250 W. Flamingo Road and on Stephanie, located at 1399 American Pacifiic Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. assisting with donor registration.