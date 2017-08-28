HURRICANE HARVEY: News and information Latest News | How You Can Help 

2 Las Vegas Executives Get Prison Time in Corruption Case

Filed Under: Chippewa Cree, Encore Services, Las Vegas news, lending fraud, Martin Gasper Mazarra, Zachary Brooke Roberts
(Getty Images)

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Two Las Vegas businessmen have been sentenced to 20 months in prison for their roles in defrauding a Montana Indian tribe’s online lending company.

The US Attorney’s Office says Zachary Brooke Roberts and Martin Gasper Mazarra were sentenced Friday in federal court in Great Falls. They and their company — Encore Services — must pay $2.5 million in restitution to the Chippewa Cree tribe.

Prosecutors say Encore Services was brought in to run the tribe’s first online lending company. It was not involved in the second one, called Plain Green, but still received $3.5 million and diverted $1.2 million back to others, including Neal Rosette and Billi Ann Morsette.

Prosecutors say Roberts and Mazarra initially got involved with the tribe to use tribal sovereignty to circumvent maximum interest rates and other state regulations for short-term lending companies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen